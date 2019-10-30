Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

