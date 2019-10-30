Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 838 ($10.95).
GFRD opened at GBX 743.50 ($9.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23. Galliford Try has a 52 week low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 918 ($12.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 691.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 621.46.
Galliford Try Company Profile
Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.
