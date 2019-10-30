Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 838 ($10.95).

GFRD opened at GBX 743.50 ($9.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23. Galliford Try has a 52 week low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 918 ($12.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 691.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 621.46.

In other news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £10,277.80 ($13,429.77).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

