GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Trading 5.4% Higher

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.63 and last traded at $185.18, 308,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 130,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

