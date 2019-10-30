FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Capital One Financial

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,551. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

