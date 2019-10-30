FY2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Raised by Analyst

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. G.Research analyst M. Sykes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 29.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.0% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 92,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 17.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 33.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,432,000 after buying an additional 188,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

