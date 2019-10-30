FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ducommun Incorporated Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ducommun in a report released on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

DCO stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $477.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ducommun by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

