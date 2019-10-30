FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$77.60 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$44.21 and a 1 year high of C$86.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 4,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.10, for a total value of C$332,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,508,124.20. Also, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.13, for a total value of C$148,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$460,717.95. Insiders sold 63,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,675 over the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

