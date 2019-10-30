FY2019 EPS Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million.

USAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $13.06 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

