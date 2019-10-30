FY2019 EPS Estimates for United Technologies Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Technologies in a report released on Sunday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

