FY2019 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Increased by KeyCorp

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of TER opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $65.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,613,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after acquiring an additional 985,600 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,839,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,384,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares during the period.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.