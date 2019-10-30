FY2019 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Sunday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 873,379 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 397,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 334,417 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99,918 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000.

In related news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

