FY2019 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.82.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $203.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $189.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $191.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.