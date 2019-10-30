FY2019 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report released on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 101,899 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 100,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

