FY2019 EPS Estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.