FY2019 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $8.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.96. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.30.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $554.76 on Monday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.15 and a 200 day moving average of $563.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in CoStar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

