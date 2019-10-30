FY2019 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,526,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 144.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $1,589,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

