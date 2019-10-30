FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issued By KeyCorp

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

