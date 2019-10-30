FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Pentair PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3,150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,139,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,964,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3,979.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 828,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 744,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

