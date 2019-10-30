FY2019 Earnings Estimate for First American Financial Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

