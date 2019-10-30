FY2019 Earnings Estimate for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

DHT stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in DHT by 792.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,579,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

