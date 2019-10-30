FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Caterpillar Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $10.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $141.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.