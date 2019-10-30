Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.15-1.22 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $878.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Funko has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.89.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $91,512,000.00. Insiders have sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock valued at $127,183,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.