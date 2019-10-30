Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

