Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,128. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.25. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 320,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.