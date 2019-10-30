Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.40 ($42.33).

Shares of FPE stock traded up €2.55 ($2.97) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €35.70 ($41.51). 108,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.70. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

