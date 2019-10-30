Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.56) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.40 ($42.33).

Shares of FPE stock traded up €2.55 ($2.97) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €35.70 ($41.51). 108,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.70. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

