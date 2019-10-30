FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC lessened its stake in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. FS Bancorp comprises approximately 5.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 2.87% of FS Bancorp worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

FSBW traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FS Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

FSBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

