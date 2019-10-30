Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $53,398.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00215268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.01474954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00121946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,142,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.