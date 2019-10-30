Friedenthal Financial Buys New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

TLT stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.61. 512,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,835. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

