Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.89 ($90.56).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME traded up €2.26 ($2.63) on Tuesday, reaching €64.86 ($75.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12-month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.