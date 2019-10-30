Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 39,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,231. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

FSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

