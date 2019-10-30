Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 820 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $40,040.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,671.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,236 shares of company stock valued at $357,512. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

