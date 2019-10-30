Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.11

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $113.11 and traded as high as $123.69. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $123.09, with a volume of 216,213 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$128.50 to C$133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 153.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$123.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.61, for a total value of C$1,884,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,139 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,203.21. Also, Director Charles Thomas Ogryzlo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.27, for a total transaction of C$1,212,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,268. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,426,783.
About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
