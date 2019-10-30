Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.11

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $113.11 and traded as high as $123.69. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $123.09, with a volume of 216,213 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$128.50 to C$133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 153.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$123.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.9296802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.61, for a total value of C$1,884,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,139 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,203.21. Also, Director Charles Thomas Ogryzlo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.27, for a total transaction of C$1,212,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,268. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,426,783.

About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.