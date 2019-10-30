Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXF. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,929.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $990,608.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

