Fortis (FTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortis stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $42.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3631 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Fortis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

