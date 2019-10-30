Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion.

FTS stock opened at C$53.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.80. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$42.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

