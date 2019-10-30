Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter Purchases 25,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of F opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 551,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 108,350 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 372,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 83,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.