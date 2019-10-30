FolmCoin Trading 18% Lower This Week (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. FolmCoin has a total market cap of $1,783.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FolmCoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One FolmCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,222.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.00 or 0.01995807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.08 or 0.03135492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00634285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00637295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00421939 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010908 BTC.

FolmCoin Coin Profile

FolmCoin (FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin . The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

