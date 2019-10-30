FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

