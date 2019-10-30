FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 180,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

