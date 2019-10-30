FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

