Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fluent an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Fluent news, Director Peter Benz bought 20,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,325,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,176,902.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,500 shares of company stock worth $453,220. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

