FleetCor Technologies (FLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect FleetCor Technologies to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FleetCor Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLT traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,193. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

