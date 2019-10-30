FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 5,460 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

T traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,663,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,902,956. The stock has a market cap of $278.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.