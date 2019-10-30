Fitbit (FIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Fitbit to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fitbit to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fitbit has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.80 price target on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

