Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,924,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790,787 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $1,576,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 610,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 247,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

