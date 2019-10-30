Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of United Technologies worth $645,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.18. 1,172,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

