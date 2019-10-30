Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,593,596 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $445,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 410,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,184 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4,927.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 2,919,479 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 1,238,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Banco Santander SA has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.50 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

