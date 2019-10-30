Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $210,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 77,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 199,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 62,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.16. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $263.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,198 shares of company stock valued at $875,150. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.38.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.