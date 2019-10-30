Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $885,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. 297,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.