FirstBlood (1ST) Trading Up 44.4% Over Last Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $6,077.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, ZB.COM and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00218955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01469383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00120276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.